John Mayer To Host HQ Trivia Sunday Night

He'll bring a New Light to the popular trivia app

June 15, 2018
Ben Fontana

Ben Fontana-Q104

Features

If you are a fan of John Mayer and HQ Trivia on your phone, you are going to want to be playing Sunday night at 9 pm.

'New Light' singer John Mayer will be hosting the game on Sunday, for a $25,000 prize! There will be nearly 2 million players!

Dear John,

Please bring some of these stellar dance moves to the game on Sunday night.

Thank you!

John Mayer
new light
hq
hq trivia