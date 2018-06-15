John Mayer To Host HQ Trivia Sunday Night
He'll bring a New Light to the popular trivia app
June 15, 2018
If you are a fan of John Mayer and HQ Trivia on your phone, you are going to want to be playing Sunday night at 9 pm.
'New Light' singer John Mayer will be hosting the game on Sunday, for a $25,000 prize! There will be nearly 2 million players!
We're excited to announce that @JohnMayer will be on HQ this Sunday at 9p ET for a $25,000 game! pic.twitter.com/a0r8zClocp— HQ Trivia (@hqtrivia) June 14, 2018
Dear John,
Please bring some of these stellar dance moves to the game on Sunday night.
Thank you!