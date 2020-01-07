John Williams Will Conduct The Cleveland Orchestra In April

John Williams is probably one of the most iconic film composers of our time. Jurassic Park, Star Wars, and Harry Potter are just a few of the movie soundtracks in the discography of the incredible Oscar-winning composer.

On Sunday, April 26th, Williams will come to Cleveland to conduct the Cleveland Orchestra for one night only, where they will perform his musical scores at Severance Hall.

"The man behind some of the world’s greatest #filmmusic is returning to #Cleveland"



Tickets for the April 26, 2020 concert led by #JohnWilliams will be available for #ClevelandOrchestra subscribers Jan 10, general public on Jan 14. https://t.co/5Dmsh2dk3w — Cleveland Orchestra (@CleveOrchestra) January 6, 2020

It goes without saying that John Williams has always done, and continues to do, a beautiful job with every soundtrack he touches. Williams brings the movies and the characters to life.

This is a show that Cleveland should be so excited about, and tickets are going to go fast for it!

Tickets for the concert will be available to Cleveland Orchestra subscribers on January 10, and the general public will gain access to the event on January 14.