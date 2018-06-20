'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Is Your Typical Summer Popcorn Flick

Jurassic Park is a movie franchise that has stood the test of time. And much like the dinosaurs in the films, after thinking they were extinct, they've come back to haunt us once again.

With Jurassic World in 2015, and now Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the revitalized dino-action movie has brought a new generation of fans, yours truly included.

There's a certain bit of nostalgia with the original Jurassic Park movies, and with the Jurassic World flicks, the expectation for me is that I kind of just want to see dinosaurs ripping things up and Chris Pratt wrangling raptors. Because its the movie experience, and I want to be thoroughly entertained.

If you're looking for an entertaining summer movie full of fast-paced action, rapid cuts, and non-stop storylines, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is for you. Anything else and you might just want to re-watch the movies from the 90s.

While there are some flaws in the writing, there's nothing wrong with trying to fit as much action as possible into 2 hours and 8 minutes. The movie jumps right into its story, even if it has to force a lot of points and assume the audience will just go along with what its characters are giving them.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom could be considered a breath of fresh air, in recognizing that with the changing of the times, comes a changing of motivations. The theme -- technology is the new, modern, 'root of all evil.'

Like previous Jurassic films, the broad theme is technology, as the creators of Isla Nublar (the island the dinosaurs are on in Jurassic World) literally created an extinct species from nothing but DNA. However, Fallen Kingdom makes genetic manipulation hit a lot closer to home.

This time around, Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) is animal right activist who wants to keep the dinosaurs alive and not get swallowed up by a giant volcano. She goes to Isla Nublar at the request of Eli Mills (Rafe Spall) and Benjamin Lockwood (James Cromwell), and then recruits her old pal Owen (Chris Pratt) to come along to help get the species out and to a safe haven in a newly created sanctuary.

When Claire and Owen go to the island, things get interesting. I promise, no spoilers, but the plan of saving the species goes, quite literally, off course.

Things eventually come back to the Lockwood estate, where the second half of the movie is set. And be prepared to be scared. Again, without spoiling anything, you might be on the edge of your seat. If scary movies isn't your cup of tea, bring someone's hand to squeeze tight through the last 60 minutes of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

It's the typical Jurassic Park type of edge of your seat action, but with a lot more jump scares than a fan may be accustomed to.

Now, there are quite a bit of plot points that might be puzzling, and my guess is the storylines were either left open on purpose (a trilogy is planned, after all), or there might've been just some bits of dialogue cut in favor of more heroic endeavors performed by Owen. Which, eventually, was dazzling enough to go through some more popcorn, at the very least.

And if you wanted Jeff Goldblum, you get Jeff Goldblum. He's back as Ian Malcolm, but with not a ton of screen time. So there's that.

In the end, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is going to be the movie to see on a rainy day accompanied by a giant tub of popcorn ... and expectations set at neither a high nor low bar.

Ben At The Box Office rating: 3 out of 5 Buckets of popcorn