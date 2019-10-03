Jurassic World Live Roars Into Cleveland This Weekend

Jurassic World Live is in Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this weekend! And it's got some can't miss entertainment elements that you really should take your family to!

Jurassic World comes to life against a backdrop of captivating scenery where dinosaurs from the iconic franchise, including fan-favorite Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus Rex more than 40 feet in length, take center stage.

Get tickets for the show here.

The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, each custom built with the latest technology, scientific precision and Hollywood studio quality.

With scale, speed and ferocity, the animatronic and performer-operated dinosaurs deliver colossal, edge-of-your-seat, live entertainment unlike any other dinosaur experience.

Jurassic World’s unmistakable score adds to the larger-than-life, immersive journey that will captivate fans of all ages.

Through a combination of projection and practical scenery, the arena will transform into the dense jungles of Isla Nublar, where real Gyrospheres roll through the valley and scientists work to unravel a corrupt plan and save an all-new dinosaur from a terrible fate. With pulse-pounding stunts and an original, authentic storyline, this show is guaranteed to make memories that will last another 65 million years.

This show is for ages 6 and up. It is family friendly, but there are fight scenes where there are males and females fighting each other, and there are some “scary” moments with the dinosaurs.

Get tickets now!