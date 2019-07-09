Kate Upton In Cleveland For 2019 MLB All-Star Game

Model and actress Kate Upton has graced us with her presence in Cleveland!

Upton is married to American League starting pitcher Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros, who is starting the 2019 MLB All-Star Game here in Cleveland.

Upton showed up on the red carpet prior to the game at Progressive Field on Tuesday afternoon.

Verlander and Upton got married in Italy two years ago and welcomed their first child, a daughter, in November of this past year.