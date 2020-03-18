Kevin Love Shares Thoughts On The Coronavirus Impact On Mental Health On The Today Show

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love was on TODAY on Wednesday morning, sharing his message about managing the anxiety created by the spread of the coronavirus across the country.

Last week, Love announced a $100,000 donation through his Kevin Love Fund foundation to help support arena and support staff. His action led to a wave of other NBA players and organization pledging money to support those put out of work by the isolation.

"Social distancing doesn't mean social or self-isolation." @kevinlove emphasizes the importance of virtually reaching out to your friends and community during this tough time pic.twitter.com/DxgYRIZ2ZB — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 18, 2020

"Obviously it's been an incredibly stressful time for a number of people,'' Love said. "A lot of people living paycheck to paycheck. So I felt this is really the time, especially for us NBA players, to walk the walk and be more than athletes."

"It was just a way for me to try and help navigate this incredibly stressful and anxiety-ridden to just pay it forward and really help them. I think it's more of a time for us to step up and be community leaders and do what's right for the people that are having a stressful and tough time."

“I felt this is really the time, especially for us NBA players, to walk the walk and be more than athletes.” -@kevinlove pic.twitter.com/9lrNmu88dA — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 18, 2020

An outspoken advocate of mental health awareness, Love added that now is not the time to give in to anxiety.

"I think during those times you can feel incredibly hopeless, and I think that's at the root of all anxiety and depression first and foremost,'' he said. "I think it's incredibly tough and not good to do is just sit at home and be by yourself and not reach out to anybody."

While most of the country is forced to work from home, be in isolation, and limit interaction with others, Love stressed people to look at the bigger picture.

"I think people are looking for that sense of community, the feeling of being integrated into something bigger than themselves."

While the NBA season has been suspended indefinitely, the Cavs star is working dilligently to spread his very important message.

"If we can stay connected and be together throughout this time, I think that's gonna allow people to be a lot healthier in the long run."