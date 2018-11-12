You Can Now Get Chicken & Waffles At KFC!

The delicious snack you didn't know you needed

November 12, 2018
Ben Fontana
KFC's new chicken and waffle comes with a small, thick, Belgian-style waffle, two pieces of chicken and syrup. Ask for hot sauce on the side for something closer to the real chicken and waffle experience.

Starting today, you can get chicken and waffles at your local KFC. Prices start at $5.49.

KFC's new chicken and waffle comes with a small, thick, Belgian-style waffle, two pieces of chicken and syrup.

Mrs. Butterworth’s is the syrup of choice being offered.

If syrup isn't your thing, the delectable combo is also available as a sandwich featuring KFC’s sweet-heat Hot Honey fried chicken!

Ask for hot sauce on the side for something closer to the real chicken and waffle experience.

 

