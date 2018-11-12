You Can Now Get Chicken & Waffles At KFC!

Starting today, you can get chicken and waffles at your local KFC. Prices start at $5.49.

KFC's new chicken and waffle comes with a small, thick, Belgian-style waffle, two pieces of chicken and syrup.

Mrs. Butterworth’s is the syrup of choice being offered.

If syrup isn't your thing, the delectable combo is also available as a sandwich featuring KFC’s sweet-heat Hot Honey fried chicken!

Ask for hot sauce on the side for something closer to the real chicken and waffle experience.