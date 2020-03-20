Lake Erie Crushers National Anthem Auditions Being Held Online!
Despite the spread of COVID-19, the show must go on!
March 20, 2020
The Crushers will be hosting auditions for National Anthem singers digitally for the 2020 season!
Record a video of you singing the national anthem acapella and send in your tape to have the chance to perform the national anthem at a 2020 Crushers game.
If you have performed before, please audition again!
Submit your application anywhere from April 4th to May 4th to Allison.
Questions? Contact Allison Albers at 440-934-8239!