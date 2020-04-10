Lakewood To Hold Another "Porch" Sing-Along Tuesday Night!

From porches, windows and balconies, Lakewood is encouraging its residents to bring their instruments outside and plug in their sound systems to join in on a city-wide sing along to lift everyone's spirits and be together!

We had so much fun the first time around, we thought we would do it again. Be sure to get outside at 6:30 pm on Tuesday night (April 14th) to sing along!

If you're interested in brushing up on your lyrics for the big sing along, here's what we are planning on playing for Lakewood on Tuesday night.

'A Million Reasons' - P!nk

'Africa' - Toto

'Let It Go' (from Frozen) - Idina Menzel

Lakewood Community pick (TBD by votes)

Here are three ways to listen if you are a resident of the city of Lakewood and want to sing along.

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home, Sonos, etc., you have a radio at home! Tell your smart speaker to enable RADIO.COM. Then tell her to "Play Q104." It's that easy. You can use your smartphone and your computer by tuning into radio.com/q104/listen Tune your radio to 104.1 FM (Q104)

If you want more information, be sure to join the Facebook group for Lakewood Front Porch Music.

No matter what, the important thing is that everyone who joins in will have fun!