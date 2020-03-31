Lakewood To Hold City-Wide "Porch" Sing-Along Tuesday Night

From porches, windows and balconies, the city of Lakewood encourages its residents to bring their instruments outside and plug in their sound systems to join in on a city-wide sing along to lift everyone's spirits and be together!

Here at Q104, we have partnered with Lakewood to broadcast three songs for the city to sing along to tonight (Tuesday) at 6:30 pm!

If you're interested in brushing up on your lyrics for the big sing along, here's what we are planning on playing for Lakewood later tonight.

Imagine - John Lennon

3 Little Birds - Bob Marley

I Will Survive - Gloria Gaynor

Here are three ways to listen if you are a resident of the city of Lakewood and want to sing along.

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home, Sonos, etc., you have a radio at home! Tell your smart speaker to enable RADIO.COM. Then tell her to "Play Q104." It's that easy. You can use your smartphone and your computer by tuning into radio.com/q104/listen Tune your radio to 104.1 FM (Q104)

No matter what, the important thing is that everyone who joins in will have fun tonight!