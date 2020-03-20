Cavs F Larry Nance Jr. donates $50,000 each to 2 food banks

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr. announced Thursday he is donating $50,000 each to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank.

The donation comes on the same day Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, pledged to match donations up to $50,000 for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Food bank officials say that they can provide four meals for every dollar that is donated.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Monsters along with Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse donated over 3,300 pounds perishable food that was for scheduled arena events to the food bank with the building closed due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe.

The Cavs also matched a financial donation made by head coach B.J. Bickerstaff to the foodbank and Children’s Hunger Alliance.