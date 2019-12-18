Last Minute Gift Ideas: Restaurant Gift Cards with Deals

Everyone loves to receive a gift card, especially to a restaurant they love or often frequent. It’s a super-safe and practical gift in the sense that you know they’ll use it.

The best part about giving restaurant gift cards is that you don’t have to worry about shipping, so these are great last minute gift ideas for people you still need to shop for.

Luckily, many restaurants around the country have gotten on the bandwagon and are offering awesome deals on gift cards this holiday season. Most give you a free bonus gift card either when you purchase a gift card or spend a certain amount of money at the restaurant.

Sara Skirboll at The Real Deal blog has put together a list of the best gift card deals available this holiday season.!