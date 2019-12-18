Last Minute Gift Ideas: Restaurant Gift Cards with Deals
Take advantage before its too late!
December 18, 2019
Everyone loves to receive a gift card, especially to a restaurant they love or often frequent. It’s a super-safe and practical gift in the sense that you know they’ll use it.
The best part about giving restaurant gift cards is that you don’t have to worry about shipping, so these are great last minute gift ideas for people you still need to shop for.
Luckily, many restaurants around the country have gotten on the bandwagon and are offering awesome deals on gift cards this holiday season. Most give you a free bonus gift card either when you purchase a gift card or spend a certain amount of money at the restaurant.
Sara Skirboll at The Real Deal blog has put together a list of the best gift card deals available this holiday season.!
- Applebee’s – This popular chain restaurant is offering a sweet deal. When you give a $50 gift card to a friend, you get a $10 bonus card for yourself. You can send the gift card digitally, by mail or get a physical one at any Applebee’s. So this holiday season, make sure your friends and family are “Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood.”
- BD’s Mongolian Grill – From now until December 31, visit any restaurant location to get a $5 bonus card when you buy a $25 gift card. Also, you can get $5 off your next visit when you sign up for their email newsletter.
- Bonefish Grill – This holiday season, Bonefish Grill wants you to “give the gift of good taste” with a delicious gift card promotion. Purchase $50 in gift cards between November 1 and December 31, and get a $10 gift card for you! Redeem between January 1 and February 9, 2020. Plus, enjoy free gift card personalization with a greeting card and free standard shipping when purchasing on BonefishGrill.com or when you pick up in-store.
- Boston Market – Get a $5 bonus card when you purchase a gift card of $24+. The bonus card can be redeemed between November 29 to January 31, 2020.
- Bruegger’s Bagels – Through December 31, this popular breakfast chain will give you a free $5 gift card when you purchase a $25 gift card. Bagels on you!
- BurgerFi – From now until December 31, for every $25 in gift cards you buy, you’ll receive a $5 bonus card. Use your reward from January 1, 2020, to February 1, 2020. BurgerFi is also giving away prizes! Register your gift cards through BurgerFi’s website for a chance to win a $2,500 Visa gift card or free BurgerFi for a year. Whoa!
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill – Your favorite Italian chain restaurant is also in the gift card game this holiday season. Buy a $50 gift card, and you’ll get a free $10 bonus card now through December 31. Also, if you order Carrabba’s catering, you’ll get ever more! Place a $250 minimum catering order by December 15 and you’ll get a $50 bonus card.
- Chili’s – You can take home a free $10 e-bonus gift card with any $50 gift card purchase. Plus, Chili’s is offering select $5 margaritas all month long—that’s two free frosty margaritas for you!
- DoorDash – Now through December 8, when you buy a DoorDash gift card at Walmart.com, you’ll get 10% off your gift card purchase. This is perfect for treating your friend who hates to cook!
- Firehouse Subs – Want a free lunch? Get a free medium sub at Firehouse when you buy a $25 gift card through the end of January. That’s dinner for you and the family!
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar – When you purchase $100 in gift cards this holiday season, you’ll get a free $20 bonus card. Go enjoy a nice steak dinner between January 1 and February 9, 2020.
- Red Lobster – Craving a seafood dinner? You can get a free appetizer or $10 off when you purchase over $250 in gift cards. Hurry, you only have between now and December 31 to capitalize on this deal.
- Yard House – This chain is known for its extensive beer collection and prime football-watching booths. Come on in between now and the end of the year for a brew and catch a game and pick up a few gift cards. You’ll get a free $10 gift card for every $50 gift card you purchase.