25 Songs You Have To Add To Your LaureLive 2019 Playlist

LaureLive 2019 is the best music festival Cleveland has to offer four years running. Here are the songs you need to add to your playlist right now to jam out to and listen on your way into the festival Saturday and/or Sunday.

Black Holes (Solid Ground) - The Blue Stones Rolling with the Punches - The Blue Stones Let Me Down Slowly - Alec Benjamin Hanuman - Rodrigo y Gabriela Nevermind - Dennis Lloyd Reflections - MisterWives Ten Rivers - The Suitcase Junket Two High - Moon Taxi Good As Gold - Moon Taxi Vacation - Dirty Heads Take Me To Church - Hozier Someone New - Hozier Almost (Sweet Music) - Hozier All of the Noise - Castlecomer Emotionless - Red Sun Rising Simple Romance - COIN Weak - AJR Sober Up - AJR (featuring Rivers Cuomo) 100 Bad Days - AJR Waiting on a Miracle - Front Porch Lights Good Kisser - Lake Street Dive Overnight - Trombone Shorty (featured on Zac Brown Band song) All I Wanna Do - Sheryl Crow If It Makes You Happy - Sheryl Crow The First Cut Is The Deepest - Sheryl Crow