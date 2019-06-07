25 Songs You Have To Add To Your LaureLive 2019 Playlist

We've got the best songs to jam out to before you go to the festival this weekend

June 7, 2019
Ben Fontana

Photos by Getty Images

Categories: 
Features
Local
Summer

LaureLive 2019 is the best music festival Cleveland has to offer four years running. Here are the songs you need to add to your playlist right now to jam out to and listen on your way into the festival Saturday and/or Sunday.

  1. Black Holes (Solid Ground) - The Blue Stones
  2. Rolling with the Punches - The Blue Stones
  3. Let Me Down Slowly - Alec Benjamin
  4. Hanuman - Rodrigo y Gabriela
  5. Nevermind - Dennis Lloyd
  6. Reflections - MisterWives
  7. Ten Rivers - The Suitcase Junket
  8. Two High - Moon Taxi
  9. Good As Gold - Moon Taxi
  10. Vacation - Dirty Heads
  11. Take Me To Church - Hozier
  12. Someone New - Hozier
  13. Almost (Sweet Music) - Hozier
  14. All of the Noise - Castlecomer
  15. Emotionless - Red Sun Rising
  16. Simple Romance - COIN
  17. Weak - AJR
  18. Sober Up - AJR (featuring Rivers Cuomo)
  19. 100 Bad Days - AJR
  20. Waiting on a Miracle - Front Porch Lights
  21. Good Kisser - Lake Street Dive
  22. Overnight - Trombone Shorty (featured on Zac Brown Band song)
  23. All I Wanna Do - Sheryl Crow
  24. If It Makes You Happy - Sheryl Crow
  25. The First Cut Is The Deepest - Sheryl Crow
Tags: 
LaureLive
LaureLive 2019