25 Songs You Have To Add To Your LaureLive 2019 Playlist
We've got the best songs to jam out to before you go to the festival this weekend
June 7, 2019
LaureLive 2019 is the best music festival Cleveland has to offer four years running. Here are the songs you need to add to your playlist right now to jam out to and listen on your way into the festival Saturday and/or Sunday.
- Black Holes (Solid Ground) - The Blue Stones
- Rolling with the Punches - The Blue Stones
- Let Me Down Slowly - Alec Benjamin
- Hanuman - Rodrigo y Gabriela
- Nevermind - Dennis Lloyd
- Reflections - MisterWives
- Ten Rivers - The Suitcase Junket
- Two High - Moon Taxi
- Good As Gold - Moon Taxi
- Vacation - Dirty Heads
- Take Me To Church - Hozier
- Someone New - Hozier
- Almost (Sweet Music) - Hozier
- All of the Noise - Castlecomer
- Emotionless - Red Sun Rising
- Simple Romance - COIN
- Weak - AJR
- Sober Up - AJR (featuring Rivers Cuomo)
- 100 Bad Days - AJR
- Waiting on a Miracle - Front Porch Lights
- Good Kisser - Lake Street Dive
- Overnight - Trombone Shorty (featured on Zac Brown Band song)
- All I Wanna Do - Sheryl Crow
- If It Makes You Happy - Sheryl Crow
- The First Cut Is The Deepest - Sheryl Crow