Listen to 'Justice For All' Wednesday at 1 pm

Entercom Cleveland is proud to be a part of the 90-minute special Justice For All: A Conversation about Race, Equality, and Inclusion, featuring Mayor Frank Jackson, Police Chief Calvin Williams, Urban League of Greater Cleveland President and CEO Marsha Mockabee, and Destination Cleveland CEO David Gilbert.

The panel will discuss how we will work together towards meaningful progress, including justice and equality for all.

Make your plans to tune in this Wednesday at 1pm to Q104 on air or online on RADIO.COM.