Music Takes Center Stage in Cleveland with Special Performances at the 90th MLB All-Star Game

Major League Baseball today announced multi-platinum Sony recording artist MAX will perform the United States National Anthem and Canadian country music star Lindsay Ell will perform the Canadian National Anthem at the 90th All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

With the breakout success of his hit single “lights down low”, MAX garnered a 2019 iHeart award nomination for best new pop artist as well as a #1 song and multi-platinum certifications across the globe. His current single “love me less” is quickly on its way to repeating that, receiving critical acclaim from GQ and Billboard as well as cracking the top 25 on Top 40 radio.

Ell has traveled the world with The Band Perry and Luke Bryan, showcased her multi-instrumental dexterity as one of CMT’s Next Women of Country, and traded guitar solos with Brad Paisley on his 2017 Weekend Warrior World Tour. She and country radio personality Bobby Bones went public about falling for each other, leading to an outpouring of support and inspiring her to open up like never before on her critically-acclaimed 2017 EP, Worth the Wait.

Prior to anthem performances, Ell will join OneRepublic’s Drew Brown and Colin Whinnery of Little River Band to play some of music’s most iconic and recognizable guitar riffs while the 2019 MLB All-Stars are introduced in Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The intro program and guitar riffs were arranged by Paul Sidoti, a vocalist/guitarist for ten-time Grammy award winning and multi-platinum selling artist, Taylor Swift.