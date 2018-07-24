'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Packs Heart-Pumping Action Into Great Story

If you are looking for the perfect summer movie full of action that will keep you on the edge of your seat, look no further than 'Mission: Impossible — Fallout,' the latest installment in the Tom Cruise-produced action-spy franchise.

'Fallout' goes beyond your typical popcorn flick. I've been watching the Mission: Impossible series since its infancy, and this may just be the most action-packed movie of the lot.

There are scenes that will make you hold your breath, make your heart beat out of your chest, and make you double-check that you're not squeezing your neighbors hand on the arm rest next to you.

Lots of plot points in 'Fallout' feel fresh, but there was something about the familiarity of "securing the plutonium cores to save the world" that felt just a little played out. But the way our hero Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) goes about saving the day, well, that's as cool as ever.

Hunt is joined once again by Luther (Ving Rhames) and Benji (Simon Pegg) to rescue the free world. Once again, the IMF is face-to-face with the CIA, much like the previous film, 'Rogue Nation.' New on the scene, Superman! No wait, that's just some guy named August Walker (Henry Cavill), but he sure does look a lot like Superman.

Seriously though, without spoiling too much of the plot, things start out just a little slow. Because, as I'm saying, you are drawn in thinking that the whole thing is going to be about saving a nuclear apocalypse. But just before you hit the midway point of the movie, the action picks up in a big way. And really does not stop. There is some truly jaw-dropping stunt work and some real kick-ass moments from Cruise and Cavill.

Just know that there's a bad-ass bathroom fight scene (oddly enough has its light moments), a motorcycle chase in London (epic - this really took my breath away), and the helicopter chase to end the film (an instant classic).

The best part about 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' has to be its ability to draw you in to the characters. We've seen Luther and Benji be by the side of Ethan for four films now, and it shows on screen. With a surprise appearance by Hunt's wife Julia (Michelle Monaghan), and the presence of Ilsa (Rebecca Ferguson), the female characters are also strikingly strong, as well.

Whether its Simon Pegg or Alec Baldwin's witty sense of humor, Henry Cavill's fresh take on the role of the villain, or Tom Cruise's classic take on the spy-action hero, there's something for everyone in this movie.

'Mission: Impossible — Fallout' is really great, from the action to the acting, this is one you're not going to want to miss.

Ben At The Box Office rating: 4.5 out of 5 Buckets of popcorn