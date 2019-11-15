Frozen 2 Review: A Feel-Good Family Film That Is On Par With The Original

To say that Frozen 2 has big shoes to fill following the success of its predecessor would be an understatement. Frozen (2013) is the highest grossing animated film of all time in worldwide box office sales. Frozen also won an Academy Award for best animated feature film of the year, while “Let It Go” also won an Oscar for Best Original Song.

The same team behind-the-scenes and behind the voices are back in Frozen 2, with Kristen Bell as Anna, Idina Menzel as Elsa, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, and Josh Gad as Olaf, as the group teams up again to save the day.

Frozen 2 provides a formula that is similar to the original, and achieves the impact of story-telling similar to its predecessor, with one major flaw. While the story and movie both leave you feeling really good and emotionally invested, the movie lacks a catchy original song like the first one.

Frozen had “Let It Go” and “Do You Want To Build A Snowman?,” but Frozen 2's attempts to replicate the commercial and critical success of those songs with “Into the Unknown” and “Lost In The Woods” unfortunately falls flat. In my opinion, the songs are too formulaic to be memorable. Each song sounds like a cookie-cutter version of other Disney songs, and for the movie to be have Frozen in the title, I expected more.

With that being my lone criticism of the film, the rest of it is really enjoyable! That's why I would still recommend that Frozen 2 be seen on the big screen, and what better time to do it than when the weather is getting cold.

Honestly, with the amount of blue on the screen from the start of Anna and Elsa's journey, I felt cold just watching the movie. If that was any indication of the emotional response that Frozen 2 had the capability of eliciting, I knew I was in for a fun journey.

Elsa sets out to find out why she was born with magical powers, and her journey takes to her an ancient enchanted forest along with her sister Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff, and his reindeer Sven. The answer to Elsa's question calls to her in a mysterious voice from the onset of the movie, but the answer could threaten her kingdom.

Together, the crew sets out on a dangerous journey, but it's one that plays out pretty well, and relatively simply on the way. With the introduction of new characters like the inhabitants of Northuldra (the enchanted land) and Mattias, voiced by Sterling K. Brown, the movie takes both heart-warming and hilarious turns.

Whether it was the exchanges between Kristoff and Sven, or the meta-commentary from Olaf, the smile never really left my face for a good 90 minutes. Josh Gad is hilarious as is, but as Olaf, his character takes on a new life in Frozen 2 that might just be funnier than the original. If for no other reason, go see Frozen 2 to see Olaf steal the show.

Again, the story is great, and it follows a similar path from the original, but this time its more of an origin story. You'll get just as much music, but it doesn't feel the same. You'll get just as many adult jokes as kid's jokes, and they feel funnier than the original. So there are pros and cons to seeing Frozen 2, but when you leave the theater, your heart will be warmed.

Prepare to be blown away by Elsa and Anna's singing prowess once again, and enjoy the callbacks to the original film, too! The references are honestly great, and worth the price of admission.

Frozen 2 opens in theaters on November 22nd.

Ben at the Box Office Rating: 4 out of 5 Popcorn Buckets