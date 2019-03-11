Mumford & Sons Cover Nine Inch Nails' 'Hurt' In Cleveland
It's the first time they've played it on the 'Delta' tour
March 11, 2019
At Mumford and Sons' brilliant show Saturday night at Quicken Loans Arena, the band performed a surprise cover of the Nine Inch Nails song 'Hurt.'
Made even more popular by Johnny Cash in his cover of The Downward Spiral track in 2002, 'Hurt' was originally penned by Trent Reznor and NIN, based right here in Cleveland, and Reznor's hometown.
Marcus, Winston, Ted, and Ben put on an amazing performance of the song, which you can watch here.
