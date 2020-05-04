Discounts and Freebies for Front-Line Health Care Workers

National Nurses Week runs from May 6 to 12, with National Nurses Day falling on May 6. It couldn’t be a better and more-deserving time to send an extra thank-you to nurses across the country to celebrate their hard work and dedication. Here's a list of restaurants and retailers that are offering special discounts and deals for nurses and health care workers.

Thanks to RetailMeNot's Shopping and Trends Specialist Sara Skirboll for putting the list together.

Tip: Have your valid work ID handy, and be sure to check with your local restaurants beforehand—just in case policies vary.

Chipotle

Starting on National Nurses Day, May 6, health care workers can sign up for a chance to win a free burrito.

Corner Bakery Cafe

From May 4 to 8, Corner Bakery will offer a free coffee for nurses and health care professionals who present an ID at participating locations.

Dog Haus

On May 6, $1 from every Haus Dog sold will be donated to The American Nurses Foundation. Purchases must be for takeout, curbside pickup and to-go orders (not available via third-party apps).

Dunkin‘

Dunkin’ is offering all health care workers a free medium hot or iced coffee and donut on National Nurses Day, May 6. The offer is valid in-store at participating locations.

Jet’s Pizza

On May 6, nurses and health care workers can get 30% off menu-priced pizzas with code BADGE. Must show a valid ID upon delivery or pickup.

Krispy Kreme

Every Monday through National Nurses Week, Krispy Kreme is offering free dozens of Original Glazed doughnuts to nurses and health care workers. To claim your free doughnuts, show your badge at a Krispy Kreme drive-through.

Lovesac

Nurses and healthcare workers can get 40% off Sac and Sactional purchases through May 31 with use of a single-use code from SheerID.

Mrs. Fields

Get 25% off Nurses Week cookie tins with code THANKS.

Nursedeals.com

Nurses can enter to win one of 20 Mystery Boxes (valued at $149) that include nursing-related goodies, and in past years have included stethoscopes, coffee mugs, badge holders and hoodies.

Pieology Pizza

In celebration of National Nurses Week, Pieology will pick 15 Everyday Heroes who will each win a 4-6 person Pieology Care Pack, plus $250. To nominate an Everyday Hero, submit a story about them on social media, tagging @pieology and #everydayhero from May 4 to 16.

Skechers

Nurses and essential workers get 30% off shoes, free shipping and free returns through May 31.

Starbucks

For an extra boost, first responders and health care workers—including nurses!—can get a free tall hot or iced coffee through the end of May.

Waterloo Sparkling Water

Waterloo Sparkling Water will be giving away 500 free 8-pack/12-pack case coupons to nurses and health care workers for Nurses Week. Starting on May 6 and going through May 12, head to Waterloo’s Instagram and Facebook page and comment for a chance to win the freebies. Friends and family can also tag their favorite nurse to receive a case! Winners will be chosen at random.