HBO Max Pays $1 Billion To Stream “The Big Bang Theory”

Netflix just got the rights to Seinfeld, NBC announced their 'Peacock' streaming service, and now HBO Max shelled out a billion dollars to have the rights to stream The Big Bang Theory for five years.

The deal also extends the show’s syndicated run on TBS through 2028, when it was originally set to expire in 2024.

Look out for the hit show when HBO Max launches in the spring.