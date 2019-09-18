HBO Max Pays $1 Billion To Stream “The Big Bang Theory”

The deal with last five years!

September 18, 2019
Ben Fontana
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 01: (L-R) Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch from the cast of "The Big Bang Theory" attend their handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on May 1, 20

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Netflix just got the rights to Seinfeld, NBC announced their 'Peacock' streaming service, and now HBO Max shelled out a billion dollars to have the rights to stream The Big Bang Theory for five years.

The deal also extends the show’s syndicated run on TBS through 2028, when it was originally set to expire in 2024.

Look out for the hit show when HBO Max launches in the spring.

