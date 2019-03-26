Souper Market Opens Location In Downtown Cleveland

If you work downtown like us, sometimes you get left stuck feeling liek you are rotating through the same options for lunch every week.

Heinen's, Potbelly's, Chipotle, Heck's Express, Vincenza's repeat. Heinen's, Potbelly's, Chipotle, Heck's Express, Vincenza's repeat.

Well, next time you think, 'Maybe I'll mix it up and go to Jimmy John's' ... think again! There's now a Souper Market open in downtown Cleveland!

The downtown location is open starting at 11 am, Monday through Friday.

The Souper Market location can be found on East 6th St. downtown, where Tea House Noodles used to be.

This marks the fifth Souper Market location, to go along with the original in Ohio City, plus spots in Lakewood, Midtown, and Kamm's Corners.

Get your soup on, downtowners!