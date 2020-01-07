Noodlecat Closes Its Doors At Crocker Park

The ramen restaurant created by Cleveland chef Jonathon Sawyer has closed its doors at its Crocker Park location.

Noodlecat began shutting down last week, and is now officially closed. The news has been confirmed by multiple outlets and Crocker Park itself.

Beloved by many, we're sure Sawyer will find another venue for it, or if not, he'll be hot on the next best food craze and perfecting it like he usually does.

Noodlecat opened in November 2017 in Westlake after relocating from its downtown Cleveland location.

A reason for the restaurant's closure has not been made public.

Nonetheless, Sawyer has kept busy. He opened SeeSaw in Columbus, Sawyer's in Shaker Heights, and Greenhouse Kitchen in the newly renovated Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

No matter what, you will still be able to get your Jonathan Sawyer restaurant fix somewhere in the greater Cleveland area!