Here Are Your 2019 Trick-Or-Treat Times for Northeast Ohio!
Find your town or city and get your date and time for trick-or-treating
Check out the dates and times for trick-or-treat events across northeast Ohio below thanks to Cleveland 19.
Akron
Saturday, Oct. 26 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Alliance
Thursday, Oct. 31 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Amherst
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Ashland
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The city asks that you only approach homes with their front porch light on.
Auburn Township
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Aurora
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Avon
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Avon Lake
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Bainbridge Township
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Officials suggest you check with your development or homeowners association for alternative dates.
Barberton
Saturday, Oct. 26 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Bath Township
Sunday, Oct. 27 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
*Annual Fire Department Halloween Party & the Haunted Jail– 6-8 p.m. at Township Administrative Building, 3864 W. Bath Road
Beachwood
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Bedford
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Berea
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Brecksville
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Brimfield
Saturday, Oct. 26 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Broadview Heights
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Brook Park
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Brooklyn
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Brunswick
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Canton
Sunday, Oct. 27 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Carlisle Township
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Chardon
Thursday, Oct. 31 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Following Trick-or-Treat in the City, a Halloween parade will be held in around the Square. Cider and donuts will be served after the parade.
Chester Township
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Cleveland
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Cleveland Heights
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Cedar Lee Candy Crawl is Friday, October 18 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Lee Road
Clyde
Saturday, Oct. 26 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Trick-or-Treat will be held after the Clyde Halloween Parade that begins at 4 p.m.
Conneaut
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Copley Township
Sunday, Oct. 27 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Cuyahoga Falls
Saturday, Oct. 26 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
City Hall Trick-or-Treat at the Cuyahoga Falls Municipal Building, Thursday, Oct. 31 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Cuyahoga Heights
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Eastlake
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Elyria
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Euclid
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Fairview Park
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Geneva
Sunday, Oct. 27 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Green
Saturday, Oct. 26 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The city asks you to leave your light on if you’re participating.
Hartville
Sunday, Oct. 27 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Many allotments set their own schedule so check with your neighborhood association for details.
Howland
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Hudson
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Huron
Thursday, Oct. 31 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
This is the city-wide trick-or-treat date and time, however many neighborhood associations choose to set their own dates/times.
Independence
Thursday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Jackson Township
Sunday, October 27, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Kent
Sunday, Oct. 27, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The city reminds residents to turn on your front porch lights if you plan to participate.
Kirtland
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
LaGrange
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Lake Township
Sunday, Oct. 27 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Many allotments in the Township set their own dates and times for trick or treat, so please check with your own neighborhood for its schedule of these events.
Lakewood
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Louisville
Sunday, Oct. 27 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Mansfield
Thursday, Oct. 24 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Mayfield Heights
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Medina
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Mentor
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Middleburg Heights
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Monroe Falls
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
North Canton
Sunday, Oct. 27, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
North Olmsted
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
North Ridgeville
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Norton
Saturday, Oct. 26 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Norwalk
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Participating households are asked to leave their porch lights on.
Oberlin
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Olmsted Falls
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Olmsted Township
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Orrville
Wednesday, Oct. 30 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
If you are interested in participating, simply turn on your porch light.
Parma
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Pepper Pike
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Plain Township
Sunday, Oct. 27 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Port Clinton
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Ravenna
Saturday, Oct. 26 3 to 5 p.m.
Rocky River
Thursday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sagamore Hills
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
City of Sandusky
Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Shaker Heights
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Solon
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
South Euclid
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Stow
Saturday, Oct. 26 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Leave on your porch light if you’re handing out treats.
Streetsboro
Sunday, Oct. 27 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Strongsville
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Police ask motorists to use extra caution during those hours.
Tallmadge
Thursday, Oct. 31 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Residents wishing to participate should leave their porch light on. The Halloween Street Dance at the Recreation Center’s parking lot will follow trick-or-treating.
Twinsburg
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Uniontown
Sunday, Oct. 27 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Many allotments set their own schedule so check with your neighborhood association for details.
Vermilion
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Please put your porch light on if you will be passing out candy.
Wadsworth
Thursday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Warren
Thursday, Oct. 31 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Warrensville Heights
Thursday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Westlake
Thursday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wooster
Trick-or-treat times are organized by each neighborhood.