The Salvation Army Feeding Families During Coronavirus (COVID-19) Crisis

The Salvation Army corps community centers across Northeast and Northwest Ohio, have focused their attention on feeding and offering rent and utility assistance, as demand for these services increases daily during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“In collaboration with the State of Ohio and community partners, we have been working seamlessly to ensure we can support our communities during this difficult time, in a safe and efficient manner.” said Major Evan Hickman, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army Northeast Ohio Division. “In the last 4 days, we have served 41,874 meals to 9,580 individuals. We will continue to serve meals, offer rent & utilities assistance, and provide hope to those in need.” continued Hickman.

With safety a top priority, Salvation Army locations have established Drive-Thru and Pick-Up services for meals, groceries and personal care items.

“Adapting how we deliver our services was paramount. For the safety of our clients, staff and officers, we transitioned from having eat-in congregate meals to drive-thru and pick up orders. In some areas, we are even delivering meals to homes.” said Hickman. “Each of our 36 corps community centers across our region, along with over 100 smaller service unit operations, is offering food and assistance to those in need. We are in every zip code in Ohio, and across this great country of ours.” continued Hickman.

For the most up to date information on services being offered, contact your local Salvation Army Corps.

To find a location in your area, visit SalvationArmyOhio.org or call 216-861-8185.

