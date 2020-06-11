Ohio Coronavirus News: Anyone Who Wants A Test Can Get One

Plus, Amy Acton steps down as the Director of the Ohio Department of Health

June 11, 2020
Ben Fontana
Apr 6, 2020; Columbus, OH, USA; Dr. Amy Acton (left) director of the Ohio Department of Health, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (right) pose with their homemade masks following a press conference on the State of Ohio's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

© The Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Plenty of cornavirus news today in Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's daily press conference, including the announcement of more widespread testing availability.

As reference in the above announcement, all Ohio residents, even if they are low-risk or non-symptomatic, can get a COVID-19 test

See here for an interactive map of pop-up testing centers.

Additionally, Governor DeWine announced the resignation of Dr. Amy Acton, who led all recommendations over the past several months for Ohio's social distancing guidelines and shut down over the economy across the state.

Acton's actions saved potentially hundreds of thousands from contracting COVID-19.

DeWine announced that Acton will stay on his staff in a different role, as Chief Health Advisor, rather than the head of the Ohio Department of Health.

