The Sandusky State Theatre Was Destroyed During Wednesday's Storms

Ohio got rocked on Wednesday with some pretty wicked storms.

The sky went bright and sunny, to grey, and then to black in a matter of minutes.

But as quickly as it came, it left. There was no major damage in the immediate northeast Ohio area, but just a short trip west, Sandusky got hit pretty hard.

Their storm resulted in the demolition of the State Theatre. Check out this video from Twitter of the moment it collapsed.

The moment the theater in Sandusky, Ohio fell......#ohwx pic.twitter.com/H4qYpB3yHo — Jimmy Baker (@boomcicle) June 10, 2020

There were also reports of downed trees and powerlines in the area.

One Twitter user said that a tornado had gone through Downtown Sandusky, but NWS needs to collect and complie storm data and damage reports over the next few days to determine if there were any tornadoes.

From the Sandusky State Theater collapse: Nancy Bunge was about to leave the hair salon after her first cut since COVID-19. The stylist insisted on drying her hair. She says the building collapsed on her car shortly after and that a guardian angel was looking over her. pic.twitter.com/13upH3CTjv — WTVG 13abc (@13abc) June 11, 2020

To give some perspective on the scale of the damage from the storm tonight at the Sandusky State Theatre. The roof of the auditorium also collapsed. pic.twitter.com/Lp2gvtfsTu — Tom Horsman (@TomHorsman) June 11, 2020

STATE THEATRE COLLAPSE in Sandusky as the severe storms rolled through. Photo posted on my FB page from Steve H. pic.twitter.com/NwvYDFtbOt — Kelly Dobeck (@KellyDWeather) June 11, 2020

Here are some more pictures and videos from the storms yesterday.

Tree down in Willoughby....pretty sure there is a car under there... pic.twitter.com/1ABVR0l7So — Robert Liddy (@RJLiddy) June 11, 2020