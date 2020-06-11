The Sandusky State Theatre Was Destroyed During Wednesday's Storms

See the rest of the damage from around the area

June 11, 2020
Ben Fontana
Ohio got rocked on Wednesday with some pretty wicked storms.

The sky went bright and sunny, to grey, and then to black in a matter of minutes.

But as quickly as it came, it left. There was no major damage in the immediate northeast Ohio area, but just a short trip west, Sandusky got hit pretty hard.

Their storm resulted in the demolition of the State Theatre. Check out this video from Twitter of the moment it collapsed.

There were also reports of downed trees and powerlines in the area.

One Twitter user said that a tornado had gone through Downtown Sandusky, but NWS needs to collect and complie storm data and damage reports over the next few days to determine if there were any tornadoes. 

Here are some more pictures and videos from the storms yesterday.

