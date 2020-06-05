Ohio To Re-Open Zoos, Museums, Movie Theaters, And Other Entertainment Venues

Mark the calendar for June 10th!

June 5, 2020
Ben Fontana
Cleveland metroparks zoo
Categories: 
Features
Local

Yesterday, Governor Mike DeWine announced a slew of entertainment facilities that will be allowed to re-open on June 10th.

Movie theatres, playgrounds, and zoos are just a few among the list of buisnesses that can resume operations (as long as they follow the state-issued guidelines).

Ohio has seen a pretty steady plateau in new daily cases recently, but those numbers could change here, and across the country, after a busy Memorial Day Weekend and recent protests have resulted in large gatherings of people (COVID-19 symptoms take 7-14 days to show), all while states continue to slowly reopen.

Part of the state's guidelines for these businesses to reopen includes sanitizing surfaces every hour, staggering guests, and establishing a maximum capacity. 

Tags: 
Newsletter
Ohio
Coronavirus