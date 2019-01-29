What To Expect At Panic! At The Disco's 'Pray For The Wicked' Tour

We have high hopes for this show!

Panic! At the Disco performs at a sold-out Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. Img 5943

Leg two of Panic! at the Disco's 'Pray For The Wicked' Tour is making its way across North America this winter with supporting act Two Feet, and will be in Cleveland Wednesday night!

If you are heading to the show, be prepared for a wicked good time.

Here are the highlights we are gathering from the first couple of shows so far on their winter tour.

  • A shirtless Brendon Urie
  • Lots of confetti
  • Amazing lighting with a lot of "Pray For The Wicked" art on a screen behind the band
  • Brendon Urie suspended from a platform above the stage for an intimate piano performance
  • Brendon Urie walking through the crowd

Check out the video from Panic!'s YouTube page to see some fun behind the scenes shots from Brendon and the crew on tour, as well.

Based on the few weeks on tour so far, this is the setlist you might expect to hear at the show.

Basically, all the hits, a heavy dose of songs from the latest album, and of course, a handful of amazing covers.

  1. (Fuck A) Silver Lining
  2. Don't Threaten Me With a Good Time
  3. Ready to Go (Get Me Out of My Mind)
  4. Hey Look Ma, I Made It
  5. LA Devotee
  6. Hallelujah
  7. Crazy=Genius
  8. The Ballad of Mona Lisa
  9. Nine in the Afternoon
  10. One of the Drunks
  11. Casual Affair
  12. Vegas Lights
  13. Dancing's Not a Crime
  14. This Is Gospel
  15. Death of a Bachelor
  16. I Can't Make You Love Me (Bonnie Raitt cover)
  17. Dying in LA
  18. The Greatest Show (from The Greatest Showman)
  19. Girls/Girls/Boys
  20. King of the Clouds
  21. High Hopes
  22. Miss Jackson
  23. Roaring 20s
  24. Bohemian Rhapsody (Queen cover)
  25. Emperor's New Clothes
  26. Say Amen (Saturday Night)
  27. I Write Sins Not Tragedies
  28. Victorious

Enjoy the show! And don't forget to let us know how it is!

