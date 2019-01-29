What To Expect At Panic! At The Disco's 'Pray For The Wicked' Tour

Leg two of Panic! at the Disco's 'Pray For The Wicked' Tour is making its way across North America this winter with supporting act Two Feet, and will be in Cleveland Wednesday night!

If you are heading to the show, be prepared for a wicked good time.

Here are the highlights we are gathering from the first couple of shows so far on their winter tour.

A shirtless Brendon Urie

Lots of confetti

Amazing lighting with a lot of "Pray For The Wicked" art on a screen behind the band

Brendon Urie suspended from a platform above the stage for an intimate piano performance

Brendon Urie walking through the crowd

Check out the video from Panic!'s YouTube page to see some fun behind the scenes shots from Brendon and the crew on tour, as well.

Video of Panic! At The Disco - Pray For The Wicked Winter Tour (Week 1)

Based on the few weeks on tour so far, this is the setlist you might expect to hear at the show.

Basically, all the hits, a heavy dose of songs from the latest album, and of course, a handful of amazing covers.

(Fuck A) Silver Lining Don't Threaten Me With a Good Time Ready to Go (Get Me Out of My Mind) Hey Look Ma, I Made It LA Devotee Hallelujah Crazy=Genius The Ballad of Mona Lisa Nine in the Afternoon One of the Drunks Casual Affair Vegas Lights Dancing's Not a Crime This Is Gospel Death of a Bachelor I Can't Make You Love Me (Bonnie Raitt cover) Dying in LA The Greatest Show (from The Greatest Showman) Girls/Girls/Boys King of the Clouds High Hopes Miss Jackson Roaring 20s Bohemian Rhapsody (Queen cover) Emperor's New Clothes Say Amen (Saturday Night) I Write Sins Not Tragedies Victorious

Enjoy the show! And don't forget to let us know how it is!