Platform Beer Co. Now Has Hard Seltzer

Local Cleveland beer company Platform Beer Co. is expanding, and entering the hard seltzer game.

With 5% alcohol, 4 grams of carbohydrates, and 110 calories, Platform's initial 'Black Cherry' flavor will hit stores this week in six packs (cans).

Project Seltzer - Black Cherry cans release next week, everywhere Platform Beer is sold.



Low alcohol, low carb, low calorie. The new Project Seltzer series has a pure, clean base that allows the natural flavors to shine.#projectseltzer #platformseltzer #platforminnovates pic.twitter.com/wI9w0XBOjt — Platform Beer Co. (@PlatformBeers) November 29, 2018

Other Platform hard seltzer flavors will be Grapefruit Tangerine, Passionfruit, Ginger Lime, Strawberry Lemonade and Tropical Punch. Platform says it'll rotate those flavors.

Locally, you can visit Platform Beer Co. at 4125 Lorain Ave. in Ohio City where they have an awesome taproom and patio. They've also expanding to Columbus and Cinicinnati recently.

Hooray for more hard seltzer options!