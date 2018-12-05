Platform Beer Co. Now Has Hard Seltzer

Move over White Claw, there's a Cleveland company entering the market

December 5, 2018
Ben Fontana
Features
Local

Local Cleveland beer company Platform Beer Co. is expanding, and entering the hard seltzer game.

With 5% alcohol, 4 grams of carbohydrates, and 110 calories, Platform's initial 'Black Cherry' flavor will hit stores this week in six packs (cans).

Other Platform hard seltzer flavors will be Grapefruit Tangerine, Passionfruit, Ginger Lime, Strawberry Lemonade and Tropical Punch. Platform says it'll rotate those flavors.

Locally, you can visit Platform Beer Co. at 4125 Lorain Ave. in Ohio City where they have an awesome taproom and patio. They've also expanding to Columbus and Cinicinnati recently.

Hooray for more hard seltzer options!

cleveland
Platform Beer Co.