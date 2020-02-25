Proof Bar-BQ Announces Grand Opening Date, Pop-Up Events In Tremont

Where there’s smoke, there’s Proof. Tremont’s newest restaurant will host its grand opening on Thursday, March 19. The 50-seat craft bar and "bar-bq" is the third business to move into 2258 Professor Avenue in the last three years.

“We really wanted to unleash the potential of the lower level,” explains owner Dave Ferrante. Ferrante’s Visible Voice Books and Megan and Michael Griffin’s Crust opened in the fall of 2017, occupying half of the reimagined space.

Proof inhabits the lowest level of the building and a secluded back patio bar is set to open Spring of 2020. “We always knew the basement had a tremendous amount of potential, and are really happy to be realizing our vision for the space,” says Michael Griffin. “With a horseshoe bar and plenty of seating options, the space has a very vibrant feel to it.”

Griffin partnered with veteran chef Pete Joyce to develop offerings that could be executed in Proof’s small, dedicated kitchen. Whether it’s pulled pork by the pound, a smoked chicken sandwich and apple slaw, or a side of brisket mac-and-cheese, the duo is focused on balance and creating a modern menu that both honors and plays with tradition. “We’re incorporating a variety of house-made sauces including cherry bourbon, spicy Carolina, Kansas City, and Texas-style, and we’re planning a few palate-pleasing twists like a barbecue charcuterie board or smoked portobello tacos with scratch-made tortillas,” says Griffin. “We’re planning a few vegetarian items too.”

Proof General Manager Erin Ruppel is curating a menu of local brews, approachable craft cocktails, and rotating bourbons to complement the dishes but also stand on their own. “We’re being very intentional about our drink list," says Ruppel. "This is a restaurant, but it’s also a cozy spot in the heart of the neighborhood. Perfect to nip in for a happy hour toast or a nightcap with friends.”

Prior to the March 19 official grand opening, Proof invites the public to the following exclusive pop-up events:

Taco Night: Tues., March 3, 5-9 p.m. (tacos, chips, queso, salsa, and full bar)

Sandwich Night: Fri., March 6, 5-9 p.m. (sandwiches, sides, and full bar)

Daylight Savings Dinner: Sun., March 8, 5-9 p.m. (meat by the pound, charcuterie board, and full bar)