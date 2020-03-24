Our On-Air Hosts Offer More Tips On How To Pass The Time During Quarantine

We had so much success with our jocks here at Q104 sharing their go-to quarantine items, we figured we would do it again! This time, we needed some Q-Tips from them.

And they delivered.

We know you are looking the pass the time while in quarantine! So here's what they're doing (and thinking about) ... and maybe it will give you some ideas or suggestions during this time of social distancing.

Current TV Binge

Jeremiah: The Morning Show on Apple TV+

Jack: The Office, it's always The Office.

Morgan: Little Fires Everywhere on Hulu

Amanda: They just added an all "Cops" channel on my favorite free streaming app, Pluto TV. So basically I have been watching cops non stop. Watch while on the treadmill for bonus entertainment/workout!

Kelly: Tiger King on Netflix

Movie Suggestion

Jeremiah: Jim & Andy The Great Beyond

Jack: Deuce Bigalow European Giglo. It's so bad, but in the best way.

Morgan: Inception

Amanda: If you have never seen the Harry Potter movies, now is a great time to start from the beginning.

Kelly: Frozen 2

What is the one thing you are doing that you have always wanted to do?

Jeremiah: Pack my house up!

Jack: I'm going to crack the Zodiac Killer case.

Morgan: Planning a trip to South Africa in the fall!

Amanda: Currently going through the junk drawer in the kitchen!

Kelly: Make my cat internet famous. It's a process.

Song you can't get enough of

Jeremiah: Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa

Jack: Courage To Grow by Rebelution. Positivity and good vibes! Oh, also RIP Harambe by Elon Musk.

Morgan: Blinding Lights by The Weeknd

Amanda: Can't stop listening to "Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds" by The Beatles.

Kelly: Stupid Love by Lady Gaga