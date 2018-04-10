© USA TODAY NETWORK

Questlove To Play At House Of Blues In Cleveland Saturday Night

The Roots drummer will DJ the Rock Hall Inductions after party

April 10, 2018
Ben Fontana
The after party where you want to be after the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony on Saturday night is at the House of Blues!

Questlove of The Roots will be turning tables as the special guest DJ for the Cleveland House of Blues after party following the 2018 Induction Ceremony on April 14th at Public Hall.

We don't know if Questlove wilbe at the actual Induction ceremony, because that hasn't been announced. But we do know he'll be at the House of Blues after and the party starts at 11 pm!

The event is open to the general public. Tickets are on sale now! They are $30.

