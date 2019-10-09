Ten Reasons Why Pink Party Will Be The Party Of The Season!

What's better than a night out with friends? How about a memorable night out with friends in support of a great cause!

You can join The Jeremiah Show at Music Box Supper Club on Tuesday, October 15th for the Q104 Pink Party & Happiness Hour driven by Metro Lexus.

We'll make it easy for you. Here are a few reasons why you should go and unleash your inner rock star!

You get free parking

This year, Pink Party is conveniently located at the Music Box Supper Club in the West Bank of the Flats (1148 Main Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44113). There's plenty of parking, and did we mention that it's free? You’ll get to see We Three

Pink Party will feature performances by national recording artists, We Three (as seen on America’s Got Talent). You might recognize We Three from garnering almost 9 million views on YouTube for their AGT audition.

Whitney Woerz is back!

Last year at Pink Party, Whitney was just a tremendous addition to represent the powerful women who we adore. She's back with her latest single, "Love Me Not," which speaks about complications that arise when power dynamics become slanted within personal relationships, and admitting you want a “little bit more.”

Witness Jered Jones in action!

Jered Jones is a multi instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and performer based right here in Cleveland. You've got to check him out in person if you haven't already.

You get to sample great food

Music Box will be providing some tasty light appetizers for the night, and Rocket Fizz will also be on hand with sweets and soda! Get your nail polish changed

Trilogy Spa will be providing nail polish refreshers at Pink Party! All you have to do is be there. Your shot at fantastic raffle prizes

Metro Lexus really wants you to Experience Amazing. Listen to this raffle prize; you can enter to win four Cavs tickets, a night at the Ritz, and drive around in a Lexus ES for the weekend! What an awesome prize! Sample seltzers

Music Box will provide drinks for the night, including seltzer and fun pink themed drinks Get a make-up consultation

Mary Kay will be set up at Pink Party for all your make-up needs. They'll also be holding a raffle prize giveaway! Support a great cause

Not only will Pink Party help raise funds for Velosano, 100 % for the Cure, but Pink Party will also be partnering with the WooWHO Foundation, providing support for local women & families battling Breast Cancer.

Tickets start at only $10.40! Buy tickets for Q104 Pink Party & Happiness Hour driven by Metro Lexus right here. Food & Beverage upgrades and VIP Meet & Greet packages are available.