These Places Have 'Super' Food Deals For The Big Game

Whether you are a football fan or not, Super Bowl parties are right up there with every other celebration. Drinks, snacks, commercials -- everything you need for a Sunday Funday.

Whether you are ordering food in, or heading out to watch the Big Game, we know you are looking for the best possible deal.

Thanks to Sara Skirboll, fashion & trends expert at The Real Deal blog, we've got you covered with the best places to grab food for the big game, and keeping some cash in your pockets!

Amazon: Get everything you need delivered right to your door with AmazonFresh. Chips, dip, frozen wings, pizza—Amazon has it all! You can get a free 30-day trial today when you sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial. They usually run special promos during Super Bowl weekend, so look out!

Applebee’s: The popular restaurant has a great catering menu to help you feed all of your sports fans. Order the Tailgate Party Combo, which serves eight to 10 people, for $85. It includes a spread of spinach dip, boneless wings, bone-in wings and riblets. Make sure you order up to two hours before the game (approximately 6:30 p.m. EST) so it gets there in time for kickoff!

Auntie Anne’s: Order the famous Game Day Pretzel Pack, which includes two pretzel buckets of any variety, along with 10 assorted dips and a free “Stadium Snack Holder.” The best part? The stadium is free and makes the perfect centerpiece for any Super Bowl party (see it above!). The deal is available now through February 2.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Feed groups of 12 or more with BJ’s Best Beginnings Appetizer Platter, which includes spinach and artichoke dip, mozzarella sticks, avocado egg rolls and boneless wings. The platter starts at $19.95 and is customizable.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Naturally, this restaurant is all about the wings. They will give out free wings to everyone watching at their bar if the game goes into overtime. Fingers crossed!

Cicis Pizza: Order three large one-topping pizzas for $15 (carryout only) through February 2. Plus, take 50% off desserts with an online purchase of any pizza with promo code 80026 at checkout.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Dickey’s will offer free delivery through its website and app all day on February 2. Plus, the day coincides with their “Kids Eat Free Sundays,” which gives customers a free kids meal with a $10 purchase.

Marco’s Pizza: Pick up a medium one-topping pizza for $6.99 with coupon promo code MED699 at Marco’s. Plus, save 50% on any pizza with promo code PIZZA50.

Miller’s Ale House: Reserve a seat at the ale house for $25 during the Super Bowl, which will then be taken off your check. Consider it a deposit for the good time you’re going to have!

Panda Express: Craving Asian food? From January 24 through February 2, customers who order a Panda Express Family Feast online can use the code SCOREBIG to save $10. The feast includes your choice of three large entrées and two large sides. There’s no purchase limit, so you can use the deal as much as you want. Sweet!