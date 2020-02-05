Valentine's Day Food Deals And Discounts

Looking for some food freebies on Valentine’s Day for you and your special someone?

We know planning a night out can be stressful, but if there's a discount to be had, you should jump on the opportunity from any restaurant with a good discount.

We've put together a list of some places that are offering deals for Valentine's Day this year!

Thanks to Sara Skirboll, fashion & trends expert at The Real Deal blog, for putting together the list.

Auntie Anne’s: The pretzel chain plans to present its Valentine’s Day specials throughout the holiday week, unveiling surprise delivery offers from February 10 through 13. Then on February 14, Auntie Anne’s is offering buy-one-get-one heart-shaped pretzels in-store only. This offer is available at participating locations around the country via the Pretzel Perks app.

bd’s Mongolian Grill: The casual create-your-own stir-fry grill is offering its red deep-fried Oreos served with hot fudge for $5 between February 10 and February 15. Yummy!

Boston Market: Last year, Boston Market offered two Rotisserie Prime Rib individual meals for $29.99 or $5 off any Family Meal at all U.S. locations. The coupon was available via eBlast at BostonMarket.com. Hopefully, they have a similar deal this year!

California Pizza Kitchen: From February 11 through February 16, California Pizza Kitchen guests can order any pizza on heart-shaped crispy thin crust for no additional charge. But this is only valid at participating locations, so call ahead. Plus, they have a “Sweet Deal for Two” dine-in promotion that’s available from February 2 to February 16. For $35, you’ll get the choice of one appetizer, two entrées and one dessert from a prix fixe menu. Two glasses of wine are another $12!

Chick-fil-A: Chick-fil-A is offering 30-count nuggets, 6-count chocolate chunk cookies and 10-count chick-n-minis in the shape of a heart. These special trays will be available at participating restaurants beginning Monday, January 20, until February 29, while supplies last. Availability varies by location, so please check with your local restaurant to confirm.

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant: This year’s Valentine’s Day specials include surf-and-turf filet medallions and parmesan-crusted lobster tail, plus horseradish and parmesan crusts, roasted root vegetables and potatoes for $36.99. Or choose to order twin parmesan-crusted lobster tails with sides for $38.99. For dessert, treat yourself to a dark chocolate flourless chocolate torte with vanilla whipped cream and berries for only $8.99.

Denny’s: Last year, Denny’s offered their rewards members 20 percent off their meal (in-store only) from February 12 to February 18. Stay tuned to see if they do this in 2020!

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: On Valentine’s Day, you can order two meat plates for only $24. Choose from options like authentic slow-smoked meats, two savory sides and a buttery roll.

DoorDash: In time for February 14, DoorDash will be flying out a group of three winners on February 3 to cover up their ex’s name with a tattoo of their favorite food by famed tattoo artist, Mister Cartoon, in Los Angeles. To enter, post a photo of your ex tattoo on Instagram or Twitter using #FoodIsForever and tagging @DoorDash. Bonus: During Valentine’s Day week, from February 7 through February 20, the first 100 people who post a photo of their own food tattoos on Twitter using #FoodIsForever will receive a free Valentine’s Day Dinner ($25 credit).

Plus, on February 2, share your Personal Food Fumble on Twitter, tagging @DoorDash, with a photo or description of your personal foul in the kitchen. DoorDash will give $50 to the first 200 big game food fumbles along with free delivery!

Dunkin’: The lineup has officially hit stores, including an espresso beverage that’s perfect for the ‘Gram and fan-favorite heart-shaped donuts, available through the month of February, while supplies last. Here’s the details: Their new Pink Velvet Macchiato combines Dunkin’s rich espresso with red velvet cake flavor and hints of cream cheese icing, and when served iced creates a colorful pink-layered look. The decadent Pink Velvet Signature Latte features Dunkin’ espresso with red velvet cake flavor, topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle and hot chocolate powder. For food, Dunkin’s beloved heart-shaped donuts are back, including the return of the Brownie Batter Donut and the Cupid’s Choice Donut, both decked out in Bling Sprinkles for the ultimate Valentine’s Day treat. Lastly, Dunkin’s 10-count box of Munchkins donut hole treats are available for the special price of $2! That’s a ton of savings!

Firehouse Sub: This sandwich shop is running a special sub special on February 14. After 4 p.m., get a free medium sub with the purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips and a drink.

Fogo de Chão: If they do what they did last year, Fogo de Chão will offer any couple who purchases a full churrasco lunch, dinner or Sunday Brunch between Friday, February 14, and Sunday, February 16, a complimentary dining card redeemable for a churrasco lunch, dinner or Sunday Brunch of equal or greater value. Fingers crossed!

Hooters: Now here’s something different. Last year, Hooter’s offered the option to bring a photo of your ex to the restaurant to shred. There were shredders provided at participating Hooters restaurants, or customers had the option to do it virtually at ShredYourEx.Hooters.com. They were rewarded with satisfaction and a buy one, get one deal for 10-piece boneless wings. Customers participating online received a digital coupon for the deal. Hope they do it again this year!

Hungry Howie’s: Pizza is all you need this Valentine’s Day! Hungry Howie’s is offering a heart-shaped pizza with your choice of one topping for $6.99. The offer is only available at participating locations on February 13 and February 14.

Jack in the Box: In 2019, Jack in the Box offered customers who place an order through their mobile app a free five-piece churro, cheesecake or regular shake on February 14. We predict they will run this promo again! Plus, Jack in the Box just brought back mini tacos!

Logan’s Roadhouse: Visit Logan’s Roadhouse between February 10–16 for a chance to win a Rock ’n’ Romance $10,000 Getaway, including two four-day VIP tickets to Country Music’s Nashville festival, roundtrip airfare for two, hotel accommodations, ground transportation, $1,500 spending card and a Logan’s gift card.

Maggiano’s Little Italy: Check out the “That’s Amore!” dinner-for-two menu from February 7–16. The special three-course prix fixe menu offers a choice of any starter or two side salads, two entrées and dessert. Maggiano’s will even prepare these dishes for carryout if you prefer to eat at home.

McAlister’s Deli: McAlister’s is hosting their annual Valentine’s Day family date night! Kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée for dine-in or carryout orders.

Mrs. Fields: Right now, Mrs. Fields is offering $15 off sitewide with code “LOVE” on their website.

Nékter Juice Bar: Sign up for the Nékter Juice Bar Loyalty app and receive a buy one 16-ounce Pink Flamingo Smoothie, get one 16-ounce Pink Flamingo Smoothie free coupon.

Ocean Prime: For Valentine’s Day, Ocean Prime’s restaurants will offer a special menu that feature will be available one night only, with prices ranging from $62 to $65, depending on the location.

Pie Five Pizza: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with two personal pizzas from Pie Five for just $10.99! Offer available online only, and this delivery is only available at participating locations. Find the offer code on your local Pie Five Facebook page.

Potbelly: Last year, Potbelly celebrated being single on Valentine’s Day! Anyone who came in solo could choose a free cookie with the purchase of an entrée sandwich or salad on February 14. Now that’s some self-love!

Romano’s Macaroni Grill: From February 7 to February 16, Romano’s Macaroni Grill is offering a special, three-course prix fix Valentine’s Day menu for two for $45. It even comes with a suggested wine pairing! Reservations required.

Rosa Mexicano: From February 14 through February 15, Rose Mexicano is offering a Valentine’s Day dinner specials. Treat your date!

STK: At STK, romance starts with steak. The restaurant is offering Valentine’s Day specials at all locations from Friday, February 14, through Sunday, February 16. They will have food and beverage specials all weekend long.

TCBY: On Friday, February 14, TCBY is celebrating with a BOGO offer! Try their special Valentine’s Day flavors, such as soft-serve Chocolate Covered Strawberry Swirl and hand-scooped Strawberry & Cream.

Verve Coffee: Last Valentine’s Day, Verve offered Ritual Chocolate’s Mid Mountain Blend bar and a 12-ounce bag of their new Wilder Blend, for $25, both in-stores and online. They also had free shipping on products and gear, including their subscription boxes, from January 31 through February 5. Check back to see if they run this promo again!

White Castle: This isn’t a deal, but it is special! White Castle is taking reservations for its 29th-annual super-extra Valentine’s Day dinner. There will be hostess seating, table-side service, and the whole place will be decked out in festive decor. Judging from past Instagrams, many locations also had photo opps readily set up for you and your date. Wow!

Yogurtland: “Spoon with your sweetie” because Yogurtland is offering their limited edition giant red spoon for free with $10 minimum purchase after 5 p.m. on February 14.