Review: 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Is A Falcon Full Of Fun

We've come a long way from the Mos Eisley Cantina.

Han Solo is the star now in Solo: A Star Wars Story, in the prequel that tells the story of Han and his journey set about ten years before Episode IV: A New Hope.

As a fan, albeit a casual one, of the Star Wars franchise, the start of the movie was a little jarring for me. We start out on the 'mean streets' (as the title slide says) of Corellia, where we meet Han (Alden Ehrenreich).

In the opening sequence, we're also introduced to Han's first love, Qi'ra (Emilia Clarke), who might just be the smartest player in this thing. They eventually get separated ... and here goes the journey for Han.

Without giving away too much, Han and Qi'ra go their separate ways, and we follow Han and his goal of one day reuniting with Qi'ra. But things get bumpy along the way, in true Star Wars fashion.

courtesy of Disney/LucasFilm

So, we're thrown just a lot of stuff, see. I wasn't thrown, but it was really kind of fun to see all of the new sets and characters as we go.

Han meets Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) in an awesome and action-packed scene that will bring all the nostalgic feels back for true Star Wars fans of the original trilogy.

The audience is also introduced to fellow 'outlaws' Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson) and Val (Thandie Newton), who could be described as scene stealers, but in a good way.

And I think that's kind of the point for Solo. Han is, sure, the title character, but it's the people around him on this journey that shape who he becomes as the person we know in Star Wars.

Solo hits on all of the best Han traits like the nod to his character's Western-type film roots with a train heist scene, and Ehrenreich also is able to nail some mannerisms, like how Han deals with people and relationships.

It's almost a funhouse mirror version of A New Hope, in a way, to see Solo interact with Qi'ra like he will with Leia, and Beckett like he will one day with Luke.

The film answers also all of our questions like: How did Han meet Chewbacca? How did the Millennium Falcon become a pile of junk? Did Han really make the Kessel run in 12 parsecs? How did Han even get the Falcon? Are Han and Lando Calrissian friends?

Donald Glover, by the way, kills it as Lando. He's charismatic, but in a low key kind of way that is super subtle.

And the humor Lando has not only with Han, but the token droid of the movie, L3-37 (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), goes a long way in making the movie feel like the action-comedy that's perfect for a summer flick.

courtesy of Disney/LucasFilm

Ehrenreich's version of Han Solo and Glover's version of Lando Calrissian should make Solo worth the price of admission. Understandably, the duo is not Harrison Ford and Billy Dee Williams, but they do the characters justice, in my opinion.

And what would a Star Wars movie be without a villain? Paul Bettany plays Dryden Vos, part of a crime syndicate Crimson Dawn, and oh boy did I like this plot line.

It's complicated, but it's not hard to follow, if that makes sense. The villain, Vos, is highly intelligent, which makes the "heroes" of the movie like Han and Chewbacca shine in the end.

For fans of Star Wars and fans of just great action movies, this is your movie to go see this summer. Whether its nostalgia, wit, or insane visuals you are looking for, Solo really packs it all in.

Sure, you're thrown into kind of a new world with a new set of characters, but after a rough take off, the 'flight' of the movie is definitely a smooth ride.

At 2 hours and 15 minutes, the movie is able to do everything and more to make your experience as an audience everything it should be. As a fan of the movies in general, I enjoyed just how fun it was.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is in theaters this Friday. Go see it, and make sure you get some popcorn.