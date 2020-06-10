The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame To Reopen on June 15th; Healthcare Workers Free Day on June 14th

It's official: the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will reopen on Monday, June 15th.

Tickets will be required online and in advance only. Daily operation hours will run from 11am-5pm, with hour-early access for teachers and vulnerable fans.

Rock Hall Members and healthcare workers on Mondays, Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays respectively.

Starting on June 11th, Healthcare workers can RSVP their free tickets for themselves and family members at rockhall.com.

Some of the guidelines you can expect: