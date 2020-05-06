The Rock Hall Added New Educational Materials Include Lady Gaga and Lizzo Activity Packs

The Rock Hall has a bunch of new lessons available for students K-12. Honestly, you don't even have to be a student to get a Rock Hall education.

There are tons of different lessons that music fans from across the board can take advantage of. There really is something for everybody.

1) The Punk Collection: Learn about punk scenes in New York City, London, and more. There are activities made for younger fans and activities for the older fans, too.

2) Lady Gaga and Lizzo Activity Packs: With these activity packs, fans can draw connections between these two women and their rock inspirations.

3) Bill Withers Collection: This lesson highlights Withers' induction to the Rock Hall, archival material, and activities.

There are so many other fun learning opportunities with the Rock Hall, including a "Hound Dog" lesson for grades 9-12, Rock and Roll's Blues Roots, an Electric Guitar Collection, and a U2 lesson that you can take in honor of Bono's upcoming birthday!

You can take all of these lessons (and so much more) right here.

The Rock Hall educational materials meet state and national learning standards and they make learning fun for all ages.