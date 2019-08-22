Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Displays 'Glow Feature'
Cleveland is going to be 'lit,' literally
August 22, 2019
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tweeted out some photos of the arena's 77,000 square foot curtain wall.
They can use up to 1,500 color combinations.
Testing, testing, 1 - 2 - 3 ...@RMFieldHouse is quite literally going to be LIT, y'all -- pic.twitter.com/3rYKIOsEHf— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 21, 2019
CLE, we’re about to glow! ✨#StayTuned #TheBestIsYetToCome pic.twitter.com/wA9k2qD1el— Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (@RMFieldHouse) August 21, 2019
How cool is that? Can't wait for you to open!!