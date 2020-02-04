Sam Fischer Releases Music Video For His Viral Hit “This City”

When Sam Fischer started to lose all faith in ‘This City’ becoming the hit it was destined for, the rest of the world told him to never give up. Now, the soulful smash stands at over 40 million streams on Spotify and 20 million on Apple. If you’ve used Tik Tok this year then you almost certainly know how widely the track has been loved by its users and has become a viral sensation with its delicate guitar plucking melody and Sam’s incredible raw vocals.

The video for the track was produced by up and coming director Kimberly Stuckwisch and uses interpretive dance to show the lonely side of life in Los Angeles.

The Australian born singer/songwriter has garnered attention through his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics. Now based in LA, he has written for global pop superstars including Demi Lovato, Elle King, Louis Tomlinson, Jessie J, Sabrina Claudio and many more. Now it’s his turn in the spotlight.

Over the past year, Sam has been touring North America with Lewis Capaldi, blowing crowds away with his pure love and talent for songwriting.

While continuing to solidify his spot as one of the hottest rising writers, Fischer is also making a name for himself as an artist to watch, with ‘This City’ turning international heads. His debut EP, ‘Not A Hobby’, has notched more than 50 million streams, earning him spots on viral charts throughout the world. The EP’s success led to a collaboration with Black Saint on their smash hit “Everybody Wants You,” which was co-written by Fischer and also featured his vocals. The song reached No.1 on Music Week’s Commercial Pop Chart.

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing for Sam, who endured his own heartache to achieve his dreams. With the promise of a recording contract in the bag, he left his parents and new wife behind in Australia and set off to LA only for the deal to be pulled away and for Sam to be left homeless. After months of sleeping in strangers’ houses and struggling to keep his marriage alive across two continents, he finally received his break.