Serial Podcast Season 3 Will Focus On Cleveland!

Serial is heading back to court. This time, in Cleveland. Not for one extraordinary case; instead, Serial wanted to tackle the whole criminal justice system. To do that Serial figured they would need to look at something different: ordinary cases.

Hear a preview of the new season, and subscribe to get the first episode the moment it drops.



Inside these ordinary cases Serial found the troubling machinery of the criminal justice system on full display. They chose Cleveland, because they let them record everywhere — courtrooms, back hallways, judges’ chambers, prosecutors’ offices!

And then they followed those cases outside the building, into neighborhoods, into people’s houses, and into prison.



Serial watched how justice is calculated in cases of all sizes, from the smallest misdemeanor to the most serious felony — the manipulations, the distortions, the justifications, the gap between the crimes people actually committed, and the crimes they were punished for.

This season, Serial will tell you the extraordinary stories of ordinary cases. One courthouse, week by week.