6 Reasons To Shop Cleveland, Shop Local on 2/16!
This Sunday is Shop 216 day
February 11, 2020
We love to celebrate Cleveland everyday, but February 16th gives us a special opportunity to do so. Its two-one-six day!
We are encouraging everyone to shop local, shop The Land, Shop 2-1-6!
6 Reasons to Shop Local in 2020
- Support locally sourced products and services.
- A majority of new jobs come From local businesses.
- Small local businesses are the largest employers nationally. ..
- It makes our community unique.
- Your local economy benefits.
- Customer service is better.
- It shows you care about your community.
So whether you live on the East side or the West side, make sure you get out and Shop Local this Sunday (2/16).