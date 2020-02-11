6 Reasons To Shop Cleveland, Shop Local on 2/16!

We love to celebrate Cleveland everyday, but February 16th gives us a special opportunity to do so. Its two-one-six day!

We are encouraging everyone to shop local, shop The Land, Shop 2-1-6!

6 Reasons to Shop Local in 2020

Support locally sourced products and services. A majority of new jobs come From local businesses. Small local businesses are the largest employers nationally. .. It makes our community unique. Your local economy benefits. Customer service is better. It shows you care about your community.

So whether you live on the East side or the West side, make sure you get out and Shop Local this Sunday (2/16).