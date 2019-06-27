'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Outwits And Outlasts Previous Installments In The Marvel Universe

After we all loved Avengers: Endgame, there was a mix of emotions, from happiness to grief. Sure, our heroes came back, but at what cost?

For Peter Parker, a.k.a. Spider-Man (Tom Holland), he couldn't get over the loss of Iron Man, a.k.a. Tony Stark.

That's where Spider-Man: Far From Home picks up. The theme of moving on from that huge loss carries throughout the film.

But Spider-Man: Far From Home isn't all drama. It's your typical Marvel movie with action, and plenty of laughs. It's immediately felt with the comedic team of JB Smoove and Martin Starr as Peter's high school science teachers. The duo is chaperoning Peter's class trip across Europe, a much needed break for Spider-Man's friendly, neighborhood life in Queens.

During the first hour of the film, despite the early appearance of Jake Gyllenhall's new Mysterio character and action sequences, I though the film was super cheesy.

I thought "this is fun, but it doesn't feel like Marvel." And that's what Director Jon Watts probably wanted me to believe. I'm such a sucker.

That's when the twist happened. There will be no spoilers in this review, but I sat up in my seat and didn't have any more candy after it happened. The movie captures you for the final hour and twenty minutes like no other Marvel movie has (for me) in a while.

Far From Home is as much about Spider-Man's maturation as it is about the action.

He goes from "Ghosting Nick Fury," as Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) coins early in the film, to working and trusting with the S.H.I.E.L.D. agent (Samuel L. Jackson). He goes from crying about the loss of Iron Man to finding the confidence to make his own decisions.

At one point, Spider-Man is pleading with Fury to let the one of the other Avengers handle the ... conflict of the film (again no spoilers). But Peter Parker grows up right in front of our eyes on his European vacation and ends up spear-heading a mission all on his own. With the help of Happy, of course.

“I don’t think Tony would have done what he did if he didn’t know you were going to be here after he was gone,” Happy tells Peter. I really liked this line because it sets up Holland to kind of be the next Captain America of the forthcoming MCU phase. I love Spider-Man, and this movie proved that he can lead the next group of Avengers into battle.

The CGI is amazing, of course. I wouldn't have expected anything else.

Plus, a star studded cast kills it. Despite the cheesy start, everyone pulls it together, with a special acknowledgement to Zendaya as MJ, whose awkward high school crush on Peter plays out very well on screen.

I've got a Spidey Sense that you're really going to like this movie! Its twists, its action, and its ability to manipulate its audience left me wanting more.

And yes, there is a post-credits scene. Two actually! The first is super awesome and important, and it comes right after the first roll. And then after the crawl, there is another. Both are worth sticking around for.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is in theaters on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Ben at the Box Office Rating: 4.25 out of 5 Popcorn Buckets