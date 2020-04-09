Staples Partners with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals To Collect Personal Protective Care Equipment

Staples' retail locations across Cleveland and the Northeast Ohio area will now serve as drop-off locations for critical PPE (personal protective equipment) that will go directly to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

Donations of new, unused, unopened personal protective equipment such as N95 respirator face masks, disposable face masks, face-shields, eye protective wear, isolation or surgical gowns can be dropped off at participating Staples locations.

As the COVID-19 crisis deepens, caregivers at UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital are on the frontline to help care for patients. Critical donations are needed to provide protective gear, equipment, charitable care and support services so we can continue to care for the very sickest patients and their families with excellence.

Here are the local Staples stores that are participating in the PPE drop-off locally.

Mayfield Heights

5950 Mayfield Road, OH 44124

440-684-0302 or 440-684-0307

Elyria

1733 Midway Mall Blvd., OH 44035 (Midway Mall)

440-324-6332 or 440-324-6187

Sandusky

5500 Milan Road, OH 44870 (Park Place Plaza)

419-626-8077 or 419-626-7195

Strongsville

12421 Pearl Road, OH 44136 (Staples Plaza)

440-878-0849 or 440-878-9213

Mentor

9215 Mentor Ave, OH 44060

440-205-0830 or 440-205-0832



Cleveland

2150 West 117th Street, OH 44111

216-251-6189 or 216-251-6421

The following is a press release from the Children's Miracle Network.

As the COVID-19 crises deepens, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® is committed to ensuring 170 children’s hospitals have the resources they need to care for the most vulnerable kids. Critical donations are needed to provide protective gear, equipment, charitable care and support services at Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Staples US Retail has partnered with CMN Hospitals to collect personal protective care equipment or donations to help local member hospitals fund their greatest needs.

Donations of new, unused, unopened personal protective equipment such as N95 respirator face masks, disposable face masks, face-shield, eye protective wear, isolation or surgical gowns can be dropped off at participating Staples stores. Donations will be shipped to the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital to help caregivers. Protective gear is essential to ensure the safety of hospital workers who are caring for the most vulnerable patients at children’s hospitals.

“We are grateful for Staples help to ensure local children’s hospitals have the resources they need. Kids can’t wait to get treatment. When you donate personal protection equipment or funds through our partnership with Staples, CMN Hospitals are able to keep caregivers and kids safe during this crisis,” says Teri Nestel, Interim President & CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Donations can be dropped off only at participating, open Staples stores, or donations are accepted at cmnh.co/staples to help member hospitals fund their greatest needs. Please visit Staples.com for store hours.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Staples are committed to following the safety guidelines outlined by the CDC, federal, state, and local authorities. Customers should follow appropriate social distancing and other public health guidelines when dropping off PPE donations. Visit cdc.gov/coronavirus for more information.