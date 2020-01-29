Super Bowl LIV National Anthem and Halftime Show Prop Bets

52% of Americans will be putting their money on the Chiefs to win, while 49% will bet on the 49ers. But there's a lot of bets you can put money on, here's some of them and what the odds are:

Will Demi Lovato Be Wearing A Skirt, Dress Or Gown To Sing The Anthem?

Yes: -220

No: +155

Pick: Yes

Will Demi Lovato Forget Or Omit A Word From The National Anthem?

Yes: +550

No: -1000

Pick: No

Will Any Scoring Drive Take Less Time Than It Takes Lovato To Sing The Anthem?

Yes: -220

No: +155

Pick: Yes

Demi Lovato’s Hair Color During The National Anthem

Black: -250

Any Other: +275

Blonde: +300

Pick: Black

Demi Lovato’s Microphone Color During The National Anthem

Black: -150

Silver/Grey: +150

Any Other: +300

Pick: Black

Will Fireworks Be Heard After ‘Bombs Bursting In Air’ During National Anthem?

No: -200

Yes: +150

Pick: Yes

Length Of Final Word "Brave" During National Anthem

Over 5.5 Seconds: -150

Under 5.5 Seconds: +110

Pick: Over

Current Available Props For Super Bowl 54 Halftime Show

How Many Songs Will Be Performed In Spanish During Halftime Show?

OVER 1.5-300

UNDER 1.5+200

How Many Songs Will Be Played During The Halftime Show?

OVER 8-160

UNDER 8+120

How Many Times Will Alex Rodriguez Be Shown During Halftime Show?

OVER 0.5+240

UNDER 0.5-380

How Many Wardrobe Changes For Jennifer Lopez During Halftime Show?

OVER 2.5-160

UNDER 2.5+120

Which Of These Jennifer Lopez Songs Will Be Sung First At Halftime Show?

On The Floor +400

Jenny From The Block+425

Let’s Get Loud +450

Live It Up+600

Get Right+700

El Anillo+900

Waiting For Tonight+1100

If You Had My Love +1200

Love Don’t Cost A Thing+1200

I’m Real+1600

Ain’t It Funny+1600

I’m Gonna Be Alright+1800

Que Hiciste+1800

Which Of These Shakira Songs Will Be Sung First At Halftime Show?

She Wolf+250

Whenever, Wherever+400

Dare+550

Hips Don’t Lie+600

La Tortura+700

Can’t Remember To Forget You+700

Waka Waka+700

Rabiosa+1200

Try Everything+1400

La Bicicleta+1800

Chantaje+2000

Which Of These Songs Will Be Sung First At Halftime Show?

Whenever, Wherever+300

Let’s Get Loud+400

On The Floor+500

Dare+600

Live It Up+650

La Tortura+800

Dinero+850

Can’t Remember To Forget You+900

Waka Waka+900

El Anillo+950

Odds as of January 28 courtesy of Bovada

Which Of These Songs Will Be Sung Last At Halftime Show?

Live It Up+200

Whenever, Wherever+250

Can’t Remember To Forget You+325

Let’s Get Loud+400

On The Floor+575

Will Any Of The Fly Girls From ‘In Living Color’ Make An Appearance During Halftime Show?

Yes+425

No-800

Will Enrique Iglesias Make An Appearance During Halftime Show?

Yes+500

No-900

Will DJ Khaled Make An Appearance During Halftime Show?

Yes+175

No-260

Will Gloria Estefan Make An Appearance During Halftime Show?

Yes+230

No-360

Will Marc Anthony Make An Appearance During Halftime Show?

Yes+400

No-700

Will Will Smith Make An Appearance During Halftime Show?

Yes+290

No-500

Will Jennifer Lopez Do A Selena Cover During Halftime Show?

Yes+350

No-600

Will Shakira And Jennifer Lopez Twerk During Halftime Show?

Yes+175

No-260

Will Either Shakira Or Jennifer Lopez First Address Audience In Spanish During Halftime Show?

Yes+150

No-200

Will A Football Be Used As A Prop During Halftime Show?

Yes+350

No-600

Will Either Singer Drink Pepsi During Halftime Show?

Yes+600

No-1500

Will Gerard Pique Be Shown During Halftime Show?

Yes+600

No-1500

Will Jay-Z Be Shown During Halftime Show?

Yes+600

No-1500

Will Jennifer Lopez Or Shakira Be Suspended In Air During Halftime Show?

Yes+300

No-500

Will Pitbull Make An Appearance During Halftime Show?

Yes-200

No+150

Will Ricky Martin Make An Appearance During Halftime Show?

Yes-130

No-110

Will Rihanna Make An Appearance During Halftime Show?

Yes+800

No-2500

Will Jennifer Lopez And Shakira Kiss During Halftime Show?

Yes+700

No-2000

Will There Be A Wardrobe Malfunction During Halftime Show?

Yes+1000

No-2500