Super Bowl LIV By The Numbers; What You Need To Know For The Big Game
We've been waiting all year for Sunday!
January 27, 2020
With Super Bowl LIV just days away, we thought it would be interesting to share the absurd numbers surrounding how many people watch, and how much money is made by one event.
Super Bowl LIV By The Numbers
- $5,706: The average cost of a ticket to the past five Super Bowls.
- $5.6 Million: The average cost for a 30-second commercial during Super Bowl LIV (up 107% since 2008).
- 1.4 Billion: The number of chicken wings that will be eaten during the Super Bowl weekend, along with at least 11.2 million pounds of chips, 8 million pounds of guacamole and 10 million pounds of ribs.
- 1 in 2: Share of people who would sacrifice their vacation days for one year to watch their team win the Super Bowl. More than 1 in 3 would give up their annual bonus.
To see all the stats and full infographic (which is really interesting), check it out here. Thanks to WalletHub for putting it all together.