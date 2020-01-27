Super Bowl LIV By The Numbers; What You Need To Know For The Big Game

We've been waiting all year for Sunday!

January 27, 2020
Ben Fontana
Jan 25, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; A detail shot of Super Bowl LIV football that is seen during the Grand Opening of the NFL s Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

© Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features

With Super Bowl LIV just days away, we thought it would be interesting to share the absurd numbers surrounding how many people watch, and how much money is made by one event.

Super Bowl LIV By The Numbers

  • $5,706: The average cost of a ticket to the past five Super Bowls.
     
  • $5.6 Million: The average cost for a 30-second commercial during Super Bowl LIV (up 107% since 2008).
     
  • 1.4 Billion: The number of chicken wings that will be eaten during the Super Bowl weekend, along with at least 11.2 million pounds of chips, 8 million pounds of guacamole and 10 million pounds of ribs.
     
  • 1 in 2: Share of people who would sacrifice their vacation days for one year to watch their team win the Super Bowl. More than 1 in 3 would give up their annual bonus.

To see all the stats and full infographic (which is really interesting), check it out here. Thanks to WalletHub for putting it all together.

Tags: 
super bowl
Super Bowl LIV