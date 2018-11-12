Tall Ships Festival Coming Back To Cleveland!

The Tall Ships Festival is returning to Cleveland next summer for the first time in six years!

The festival will bring 10 ships to Lake Erie from July 11th through the 14th.

The festival was last in Cleveland in 2013.

According to a press release the festival will "showcase the history of the maritime industry" right here in Cleveland!

And just like a few years ago, festival-goers will be able to tour ships and even take some trips out onto the Lake.

We can't wait to sail away!