Teacher Appreciation Week 2018: Goodies Around Town For Teacher!
We gathered some of the best deals and steals for teachers
May 9, 2018
Here are the deals for this week and in general:
*Brugger's Bagles: 20% off a catering order, pickup or delivery for the entire week.
*Chick-fil-A: Each branch is offering a different reward for teachers
*Cici's: Cici's Pizza is offering free pizza today with the attached flyer!
*Chipotle: After 3pm, Chipotle is offering buy one get one free for teachers
*Einstein Bros Bagels: Get 20% off all week with promo code 9053
*Piada: Also offering a buy one get one for teachers
Remember that Apple, Half-Priced Books, Barnes & Noble, Banana Republic, The Container Store, Joann Fabrics, Loft, Lakeshore Learning, Michael's Craft Store,and J. Crew offer year-round specials for teachers.