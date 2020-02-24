This February marks a leap year—an occasion so special it only happens every four years.

To celebrate, companies are offering unique sales of their own. Many of these deals are February 29–themed. Think lobster dinners for $29 and hotel stays for 29% off. And if you’re born on leap day, you’re really in luck.

Some of the best leap year deals and freebies are available exclusively to “leaplings.” Best birthday ever! Thanks to Shopping and Trends Expert Sara Skirboll from RetailMeNot for compiling the list.

Leap Year Food Deals

Farmer Boys

Farmer Boys will gift leaplings a free Big Cheese cheeseburger to help them celebrate their once-every-four-year-birthday on Saturday, February 29. To get a free burger, simply show your photo ID at a participating Farmer Boys location.

Garrett Popcorn

Stop by Garrett Popcorn on leap day to get a free upgrade from small to medium for any signature or limited-time recipe, including Buffalo Ranch.

Kwik Chek

The family of grocery stores is giving away free tacos all day on Saturday, February 29, and will give away free tacos for an entire year to two special guests.

Lay’s

Anyone born on leap year who visits the Lay’s Facebook page on Friday, February 28, and comments on the brand’s leap day post, letting the chip company know that February 29 is their birthday, will have a chance to win a free bag of Lay’s potato chips.

Legal Sea Foods

Get two one-pound steamed lobsters and a choice of two sides for $29 at all Legal Sea Foods (except airport locations) on February 29.

Postmates

The food delivery service is celebrating leap day by delivering something extra from Popeyes. Anyone who buys a chicken sandwich from Popeyes through Postmates (with a minimum order of $15) between February 24–28 will receive a code for a free chicken sandwich via email on February 29.

Quiznos

Inspired by the leap day tradition in which women are encouraged to propose to their significant other, anyone that proposes to their lover—subbing a sandwich for a ring—will be entered to win free Quiznos catering at their wedding.

Leap Year Clothing Deals

Bare Necessities

Shop the site on Leap Day to get 29% off thousands of styles plus free 2-day shipping on orders over $70.

Reebok

Visit the site on February 29 to shop $29.99 Leap Year steals with code LEAP.

Topshop and Topman

Get 20% off sitewide and free shipping on orders over $20 with code LEAP20.

Leap Year Travel Deals

Great Wolf Lodge

On February 29, book a room for $29 per person at any of the 18 U.S.-based locations with code LEAPYEAR. The offer is good for Family Suites bookings between April 13 and May 21, 2020 with a minimum of two guests per room.

More Leap Year Deals

Ashley HomeStore

Shop online or in-store on February 29 and save up to 29% off and get an extra 10% off with code LEAPYEAR.

iFLY Indoor Skydiving

The sports and recreation company is inviting the 187,000 leaplings in the United States to fly for free during Leap Year Week (Monday, February 24–Sunday, March 1). They’re also offering a special 29% discount on up to two additional flights added to a flight package during Leap Year Week for those not lucky enough to be born on the special day.