What To Do In Cleveland This Weekend

Summer is winding down in Cleveland, and I know we can all feel it outside. But there's still time left to enjoy the nice weather! Labor Day isn't until next weekend, still.

So in the meantime, here are some ideas for things to do in Cleveland and the northeast Ohio area this weekend.

Head to an Indians game

The Tribe is back home for a three game series against the Royals, and it's Player's Weekend! That means fun jerseys and nicknames for the Indians like Mr. Smile, Not Justin, Dirtbag, and more! Friday night is dollar dog night, and both Friday and Saturday night games feature $2 pregame in the district and fireworks after the game! Sunday is KeyBak Kids Fun Day! Click here for tickets.

Join us at the Dog Paddle & Pet-A-Palooza!

Q104 invites you to DOG PADDLE & PET-A-PALOOZA on Sunday, August 25th at Ledge Pool & Recreation Area in the Cleveland Metroparks Hinckley Reservation. It’s a family fun filled day for you and your furry companions from 11am - 2pm. Enjoy swimming, hiking, photo opportunities, shopping and more! Get more info here.

2019 PierogiFest

Holy Trinity Ukrainian Church 8th Annual Festival is hosting the 2019 PIEROGI FEST this weekend! Come for generous portions of delicious dishes & pure family fun with an ethnic Ukrainian flair. Free Admission and Free Parking. More info here.

Big Bounce America

The World's biggest bounce house is in North Ridgeville this weekend! Plus, America’s Biggest Inflatable Obstacle Course! That's right, its all right at Victory Park. Get more information and tickets here.

Cleveland Orchestra performs Batman

If you love the Batman movie from 1989 with Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson, this one's for you. The world-renowned Cleveland Orchestra will be playing the score to the film at Severance Hall this weekend. More info here.

Cleveland Garlic Festival

Who doesn't love garlic? A lot of people? Oh... Well, you either love it or you hate it. Held Saturday and Sunday at Shaker Square. More info here.

Cleveland Pickle Fest

For the first time ever, Cleveland will be holding a festival dedicated exclusively to pickles. It'll be held at Voinovich Park right behind the Rock Hall on the North Coast Harbor on Saturday from noon to 5 pm. Tickets and info here.